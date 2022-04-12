FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The National Weather Service in Tulsa confirmed that two EF-1 tornadoes touched down in Franklin County just east of Charleston and near Bloomer in Sebastian County on April 11.

According to the National Weather Service, a tornado damaged several outbuildings and a home and uprooted and snapped trees in Franklin County. NWS says the estimated wind speed was 90-95 mph.

NWS says the tornado near Bloomer uprooted trees and snapped large limbs in a heavily wooded area of Fort Chaffee. The estimated wind speed for that tornado was 90-100 mph.

The tornadoes were part of a line of severe weather that rolled through the River Valley that also dropped tennis ball-sized hail

Logan County Sheriff’s Office deputies reported what they believe to be tornado damage that “goes on a straight line for several miles” near Scranton.

Whether the event was a tornado has not yet been officially confirmed by the National Weather Service.

The sheriff’s office notes that deputies saw damage to houses, barns, fences, and downed trees. No injuries had been reported.