National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado touchdown in LeFlore County, OK

SPIRO, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA)  — The National Weather Service survey team determined Wednesday that an EF-1 tornado occurred Tuesday night at approximately 9:51 p.m.

The NWS reported multiple uprooted trees in the area just north of Spiro in LeFlore County.

Surveyors are still determining additional details of the tornado’s path.

This marks the second tornado confirmed from Tuesday night’s storms in Eastern Oklahoma.

Trending Stories

