SPIRO, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The National Weather Service survey team determined Wednesday that an EF-1 tornado occurred Tuesday night at approximately 9:51 p.m.
The NWS reported multiple uprooted trees in the area just north of Spiro in LeFlore County.
Surveyors are still determining additional details of the tornado’s path.
This marks the second tornado confirmed from Tuesday night’s storms in Eastern Oklahoma.
Our survey team has determined that an EF-1 tornado occurred last night at approximately 9:51 pm ~1 mi NE of Spiro, OK (LeFlore County). Trees were uprooted. Additional path details are still being determined. This is the 2nd tornado confirmed from last night’s storms in E #OKwx.— NWS Tulsa (@NWStulsa) November 25, 2020
- Sevier County teen gets over 200 license plates after grandmother’s Facebook post goes viral
- National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado touchdown in LeFlore County, OK
- Wednesday, November 25 Evening Forecast
- Fort Smith mayor proclaims Isaiah Joe Day
- U.S. Senator encourages Arkansans to shop local