MADISON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The National Weather Service in Tulsa confirmed an EF0 tornado touched down on April 5 near Weathers in eastern Madison County.

The National Weather Service says the tornado touched down at 5:50 a.m. and was on the ground for three minutes.

The tornado touched down 1 mile north northwest of Weathers and its path ended 3 miles northeast of Weathers.

The length of the tornado’s path was 2.8 miles while the width was 300 yards, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service says the tornado’s estimated peak wind speed was 80 MPH. It snapped large tree limbs and uprooted small trees.

