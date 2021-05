FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The National Weather Service confirmed a second EF-1 tornado hit the River Valley on Monday night.

Max wind speed hit 100-110 mph with numerous snapped trees.

The tornado began in South Moffett, Okla. to the north side of Fort Smith through Van Buren and continued northeast.

The damage path continues northeast of Van Buren and further surveying will likely be needed.

