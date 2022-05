MONROE, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The National Weather Service Tulsa survey team found EF1 damage from the tornado in Monroe, Okla. on May 2, according to a tweet from the organization.

LeFlore County emergency manager Kimm Wann said there were trees down across roads and damage to houses in and around the Monroe area.

The National Weather Service says more details will be available as soon.