National Weather Service details how to measure and report snowfall

TULSA, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The National Weather Service Tulsa released an infographic detailing how to accurately measure snowfall as it projects winter weather in the area Sunday.
Those who want to measure the amount of snowfall they receive can follow the steps and send their report to the National Weather Service at weather.gov or on social media.
Full information from NWS Tulsa below:
Want to help us out tomorrow by providing snow measurements? These are some great tips to follow. With melting expected to be a big factor, it helps to avoid measurements on elevated surfaces like patio furniture and vehicles. #okwx #arwx pic.twitter.com/IXmoxTTrrM— NWS Tulsa (@NWStulsa) December 12, 2020