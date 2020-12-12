National Weather Service details how to measure and report snowfall

TULSA, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The National Weather Service Tulsa released an infographic detailing how to accurately measure snowfall as it projects winter weather in the area Sunday.

Those who want to measure the amount of snowfall they receive can follow the steps and send their report to the National Weather Service at weather.gov or on social media.

Full information from NWS Tulsa below:

