National Weather Service in Tulsa confirms EF-1 tornadoes in Muskogee, Delaware Counties

TULSA, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The National Weather Service in Tulsa confirmed an EF-1 tornado in Muskogee County as well as another EF-1 tornado in Delaware County.

According to a tweet from the National Weather Service, the tornado in Muskogee County was located near Webbers Falls and Gore. The tornado in Delaware County was near Jay.

Survey team has finished up a couple more surveys today from Sunday's storms. More details will come later, but the tornado in Delaware County near Jay was rated EF-1 along with the tornado in Muskogee County near Webbers Falls and Gore. Tree and home damage was noted. #okwx — NWS Tulsa (@NWStulsa) October 13, 2021

The National Weather Service survey team finished up more surveys October 12. It says it noted tree and home damage along the path of the tornado.

More details are still to come.