National Weather Service in Tulsa confirms EF-1 tornadoes in Muskogee, Delaware Counties

TULSA, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The National Weather Service in Tulsa confirmed an EF-1 tornado in Muskogee County as well as another EF-1 tornado in Delaware County.
According to a tweet from the National Weather Service, the tornado in Muskogee County was located near Webbers Falls and Gore. The tornado in Delaware County was near Jay.
The National Weather Service survey team finished up more surveys October 12. It says it noted tree and home damage along the path of the tornado.
More details are still to come.