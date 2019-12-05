10 Things to Know for Today

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., joined at left by Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., listens to testimony from legal scholars during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on the constitutional grounds for the impeachment of President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. CONSTITUTIONAL EXPERTS MAKE IMPEACHMENT CASE Legal scholars testify that Trump’s attempts to have Ukraine investigate Democratic rivals are grounds for impeachment, yet an expert called by Republicans warned against rushing the process.

2. SAILOR KILLS 2 CIVILIANS AT PEARL HARBOR SHIPYARD Just days before the 78th anniversary of the Japanese attack, an active duty U.S. sailor opens fire on three civilian employees, killing two and then taking his own life.

3. ‘THOSE DON’T NEED TO STAY’ New Zealand leader Jacinda Ardern says gun reform was essential after the Christchurch massacres and tells the AP she hopes artificial intelligence will help stop such attacks from being streamed online.

4. UK ELECTION FULL OF DIRTY TRICKS, POLITICAL CLICKS Britain’s biggest political parties are bombarding voters with misleading social media messages after the government failed to act.

5. ‘MANY DROWNED’ Scores of migrants are receiving care in Mauritania after swimming through rough Atlantic waters to safety after a Gambian boat capsized, killing 58.

6. CORY BOOKER EYES NEW OPPORTUNITY The New Jersey senator sees an opening to resuscitate his flagging presidential campaign with California Sen. Kamala Harris’ departure from the race.

7. WHERE CLIMATE CHANGE IS CAUSING CONCERN Historic cities and towns along the Southeastern U.S. coast are facing an existential crisis as sea levels are creeping up with no sign of stopping.

8. STRIKE BRINGS FRANCE TO STANDSTILL The Eiffel Tower is shut down, high-speed trains are idle and schools are closed because of nationwide strikes and expected protests over the government’s retirement reform.

9. WHAT HAS HONG KONG FEARFUL The frequent use of tear gas in the densely populated city is sparking health fears and changing people’s eating, bathing and recreational habits to limit their exposure.

10. STAR QBS CHASING HISTORIC MARKS Tom Brady and Drew Brees are pursuing Peyton Manning’s NFL record for most touchdown passes in league history.