MIAMI. (WFLA) — A 10-year-old boy is recovering after a shark attack left him without part of his leg, according to reports.

The boy, Jameson Reeder Jr., was on vacation with his parents and three siblings in the Florida Keys, a spokesperson with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told Keys News.

The family had been snorkeling at Looe Key Reef on Saturday afternoon when the shark bit the boy on his lower right leg, the FWC said.

According to Jameson’s uncle, Joshua Reeder, the family believed the boy was attacked by an 8-foot bull shark. Wildlife officials haven’t shared any details about the shark.

“As he screamed and cried for help while miraculously staying afloat on a noodle, my brother [Jameson Reeder Sr.] gathered his family on the boat and rushed over to rescue his son,” Joshua Reeder wrote on Facebook.

The family managed to get their 10-year-old back on their boat and put a tourniquet on his leg.

Reeder said the family was able to get help from another boat with a nurse onboard, which took the boy and his mother to shore. Paramedics then took the child to a hospital for help.

Doctors had to amputate the boy’s right leg below the knee due to the level of damage caused by the shark, according to his uncle.

“He is now out of surgery and resting and has now had the news of what all took place,” Joshua Reeder said.

A spokesman for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed the shark attack to the Miami Herald, but additional details have not yet been released.