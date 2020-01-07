2 men accused of gluing winning numbers onto lotto ticket

RUSSELL, IL – JUNE 29: Patrick Herdeman from Wauwatosa, Wisconsin fills out his Mega Millions lottery ticket June 29, 2004 at a Citgo gas station in Russell, Illinois on the border of the state of Wisconsin. With the anticipation of Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, lottery forecasters have revised the estimated jackpot upward to $220 million. Mega Millions is not played in Wisconsin as players have to drive into Illinois. The game is played in Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Texas, Virginia and Washington. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

FLOWOOD, Miss. (AP) — Authorities in Mississippi say two men attempted to scam the state lottery commission by submitting a losing ticket that had the winning numbers glued onto it.

Odis Latham, 47, and Russell Sparks, 48, were arrested Monday and charged with offenses including uttering counterfeit instrument over $1,000.

The state lottery commission called Flowood police about the fake ticket earlier that morning, Sgt. Adam Nelson said. Officers were told the suspects presented an altered $100,000 ticket that appeared to have the winning numbers glued onto it.

The men, both of Columbus, were set to appear in court Tuesday. It’s unclear if they have lawyers.

