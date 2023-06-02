UPDATE 9:30 A.M. — Barry County Sheriff Danny Boyd spoke to OzarksFirst about the details of the escape.

Boyd reported that the escape occurred around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 1. Several inmates were able to punch and put two correctional officers in chokeholds until they were unconscious. They then handcuffed the officers to the floor in a cell. The officers were in charge of watching 60 inmates.

Seven then escaped the jail. Boyd said that the inmates did not take the officers’ weapons. They did take cell phones but dropped them when they were unable to unlock them. One of the officers suffered a concussion.

A third correctional officer in an office witnessed the takeover and escape and called for backup. Boyd said that some of the inmates who did not attempt to escape broke out more windows to help backup get to the two officers.

Responding law enforcement arrived and quickly apprehended three of the inmates within minutes of the jailbreak. They were found in Cassville with help from the police department.

All seven of the inmates who escaped were in jail for sexual offenses against children. Of the four who made it past the initial apprehension, two were taken back to jail after they called and requested to be picked up. One of the two remaining inmates — Axel Agans — was turned over to U.S. Marshals by his family members.

The final inmate — Mario Che-Tiul — is still on the run. It is believed he is trying to leave the area. Barry County has turned the search over to the U.S. Marshals.

Authorities say Che-Tiul is in the country illegally and was in jail for two pending felony charges: incest and first-degree child molestation.

UPDATE 8:15 A.M. — One of the two remaining escaped inmates has been caught. Only Maria Che-Tiul remains on the loose.

Mario Che-Tiul was in jail for two felonies: incest and first-degree child molestation. He was charged on Nov. 23, 2022.

Mario Che Tiul mugshot

Axel Agans was in jail for a felony charge of being within 500 feet of a park with a playground/pool/museum. Before being arrested for this charge on March 26, he was on supervised probation for a felony fourth-degree child molestation charge, which he was sentenced to on Sept. 22, 2022.

UPDATE 7:15 A.M. — Two of the four inmates have been captured and taken into custody. The two left are Axel Agans and Mario Che-Tiul.

Axel Agans mugshot Mario Che Tiul mugshot

CASSVILLE, Mo. — The Sheriff’s Department says two corrections officers were assaulted in that escape.

Four inmates are on the run after getting out of the jail in Cassville early Friday morning.

The Barry County Sheriff’s Office says four men got out of the jail and should be considered armed and dangerous. The names of those men are Derson Pelep, Rolondo Saldivar, Axel Agans and Mario Che-Tiul.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you any updates here online and on KOLR 10 and FOX 49 news.