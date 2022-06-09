IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (NewsNation) — Four Marines were killed and another is missing after a military aircraft crashed in California near the southern border, a military official said Thursday.

The official spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the investigation is still ongoing.

The aircraft, an MV-22B Osprey, belongs to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing. It went down at 12:25 p.m. Wednesday near the town of Glamis, which is close to Camp Pendleton.

Early reports said the aircraft was carrying nuclear material, but the air facility said that was not the case.

“We ask for the public’s patience as we work diligently with first responders and the unit involved to identify what occurred this afternoon,” the Marines said in a tweet.

The MV-22B Osprey is generally used to transport troops and equipment to support Marine operations. The Osprey can take off and land as a helicopter but transit as a turboprop aircraft.

Reached by phone Wednesday, the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office referred all questions to the Marine Corps Air Station Yuma.

MCAS Yuma could not immediately be reached for comment.

More than 40 people have died while flying on Ospreys since 1991. Most recently, in March, one crashed in Norway, killing four American service members participating in a NATO exercise.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.