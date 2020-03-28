Missing 4-year-old found with her dog after surviving 48 hours in Alabama woods

LOACHAPOKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A massive search ended with fantastic news for the Loachapoka community of Alabama after searchers located a missing 4-year-old girl Friday afternoon.

Vadie Sides was missing for almost 48 hours after disappearing Wednesday afternoon.

Responders found Vadie in a heavily wooded area near her home along Lee Road 36.

Her dog was with her, but ran away as rescuers approached.

“One of the volunteers that was probably 50 years to my right … heard a dog bark,” one rescuer told WRBL. “The dog was actually kind of spooked and came at the man a little bit and then saw the line of about 30 of us, and the dog turned around and went down the hill.”

The volunteers followed after the dog and found the missing 4-year-old.

“Praise God Vadie was there, she popped her head up, we saw her little red hair,” the rescuer recalled. “I’ll tell you what, she was scratched up on the knees and the forearms but otherwise in great spirits, she was just talking like ‘no big deal’ … it’s truly a miracle.”

As of Friday evening, searchers were still looking for the dog.

This is a developing story.