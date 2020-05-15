5 things to know today – that aren’t about the virus

In this Monday, May 11, 2020 photo, Jan Hubble, a 67-year-old retired nurse, eats breakfast with her husband at a cafe in Sun City Center, Fla. Hubble does not support President Donald Trump. “I don’t support him.” “But it has nothing to do with the pandemic. At this point in time, he may be doing the best he can. But he could be doing everything perfectly and I still wouldn’t vote for him.” (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Your daily look at nonvirus stories in the news:

1. WHO’S KEY TO TRUMP’S REELECTION The president’s advisers are concerned about a drop in support among seniors, a group vital to his hopes of winning a second term this November.

2. ‘IT’S A DERELICTION OF DUTY’ Joe Biden says that if he wins the presidency, he would not use his power to pardon Donald Trump or stop any investigations of Trump and his associates.

3. TYPHOON LEAVES EXTENSIVE DAMAGE IN PHILIPPINES Ferocious wind and rain left at least one dead and damaged hundreds of structures, along with rice and corn fields.

4. AFGHANISTAN MATERNITY HOSPITAL ATTACK – A U.S. official said he is convinced the Islamic State affiliate in Afghanistan carried out this week’s horrific attack on a maternity hospital in a majority Shiite Muslim neighborhood in Kabul, killing 24 people, including newborn babies and mothers.

5. TEMBLOR RATTLES NEVADA – Nevada authorities checked for possible highway damage following a magnitude 6.5 earthquake in a remote area.