5 things to know today – that aren’t about the virus

FILE – In this March 12, 2020, file photo Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about the coronavirus in Wilmington, Del. With the launch of his live-streamed web videos, weekly podcast and a new email newsletter, Joe Biden is building an online media presence since the coronavirus outbreak essentially froze traditional campaigning. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that are being talked about today:

1. BARR SAY RUSSIA PROBE STARTED ‘WITHOUT BASIS’ — Attorney General William Barr believes the Russia investigation that shadowed President Donald Trump for the first two years of his administration was started without any basis.

2. PLAN TO CONTAIN OIL PRICES CRASH TAKES SHAPE — OPEC nations including Russia agree to boost oil prices by cutting as much as 10 million barrels a day in production.

3. NEW, LARGER WAVE OF LOCUSTS THREATEN MILLIONS IN AFRICA — A second wave of young desert locusts, some 20 times the size of the first, is arriving in Africa. Billions of the voracious insects are winging in from breeding grounds in Somalia.

4. TEXAS FREEWAY CRASH — Two women were killed after a series of crashes on a Houston freeway. Two young children survived, as did a man who jumped off an overpass to avoid an oncoming tractor-trailer.

5. CELLPHONE-PRISON SENTENCE — A Mississippi lawyer says he’s going to the U.S. Supreme Court, hoping to overturn the 12-year prison sentence given to an African American man who took his mobile phone into a jail cell.