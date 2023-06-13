MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Arkansas State Police seized around 146 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop on Interstate 40 Monday.

According to state police, the illegal drugs were seized after troopers stopped a truck hauling a track hoe around 8:20 p.m. on I-40 near Lonoke, Arkansas.

The street value of the drugs is estimated to be over $6.5 million.

State police say two suspects were taken into custody and will be charged accordingly.

“Anyone thinking about transporting illegal drugs on Arkansas interstates should think twice,” said Arkansas State Police Col. Mike Hagar.