A tale of 2 migrations: Before and after new Trump policies

NEW YORK (AP) — A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a Barnard College student in a park near the school’s New York City campus, two law enforcement officials with knowledge of the investigation said Friday.

The boy was charged with murder in the slaying of 18-year-old freshman Tessa Majors and is expected to be tried as a juvenile delinquent in family court, said the people, who were not authorized to speak publicly about the case and did so on condition of anonymity.