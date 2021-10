BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart announced that employees will transition to working together in the campus offices on a more regular basis starting the week of November 8.

According to a memo sent out sent to all U.S.-based campus employees by Donna Morris, Walmart Chief People Officer, the Global Tech team will continue their primarily virtual way of working. Walmart will provide the Global Tech team employees with more information regarding specific areas of the business in the future.