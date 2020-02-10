AMBER ALERT: Authorities looking for two siblings abducted out of Dallas

DALLAS, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – An Amber Alert has been issued for two abducted boys out of Dallas.

Police say the children were last seen in the 8000 block of Ferguson Road in Dallas around 8 p.m.

7-year-old Jorden Rodgers is 60 lbs with black hair, brown eyes, and long dreadlocks. 2-year-old Julien Rodgers is 25 lbs with black hair, brown eyes.

The clothing the boys were wearing is unknown.

Police are looking for Johnnie Ray Palmore, 33 years old, 5’11, and 155 lbs.

He has brown hair, hazel eyes and gold dyed long dreadlocks, and is in connection with their abduction. The suspect was last heard from in Dallas, TX.

Law enforcement officials believe these children to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Dallas Police Department.

