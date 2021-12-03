American Automobile Association offers tips on vehicle safety

Avis and Budget rental cars that have not been rented sit in a shopping center parking lot during a statewide stay-at-home order in an effort to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus Friday, March 27, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ST LOUIS, Mo. (KNWA/KFTA) — More shopping, distractions, the sky getting dark earlier and criminals can make parking lots more dangerous during the holidays. American Automobile Association offers tips on how to keep you and your vehicle safe.

According to a press release, AAA insurance data shows that the period between Thanksgiving and Christmas sees the highest number of auto insurance claims from accidents.

To avoid these accidents, specifically in parking lots, AAA offers these tips:

Be aware of the hazards around you in a parking lot, including pedestrians and moving vehicles

They also give tips on how to avoid getting locked out of your vehicle:

Never leave car keys or key fob inside the vehicle’s passenger compartment even when helping a passenger or child into the vehicle

Lastly, their tips to prevent crimes occurring to your vehicle are as follows: