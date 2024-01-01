HAWTHORNE, Calif. (AP) — A woman was killed and four people were wounded in a Los Angeles County shooting shortly after the arrival of the new year, police said.

Officers from the Hawthorne Police Department responded to a shooting report around 12:30 a.m. Monday, KABC-TV reported.

The Hawthorne police said a male victim who suffered gunshot wounds was transported to a hospital from the scene near a shopping mall on Crenshaw Boulevard and Rosecrans Avenue, KABC reported.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said four other victims arrived at area hospitals by other means. An adult female victim was later pronounced dead. One of the others was listed in critical condition and three were listed as stable, KABC reported.

There were no immediate arrests in the shooting, which was being investigated by the sheriff’s department.

Hawthorne is part of the Los Angeles metropolitan area in southwestern Los Angeles County.

Authorities said they were also investigating a separate shooting early Monday at a commercial building in downtown Los Angeles that killed two people and wounded three others, one critically.

It wasn’t immediately clear what led up to the shooting and no suspect information was immediately available, police Officer Sandra Olivaras told the Los Angeles Times.