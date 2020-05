SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) -- Anita Sampson just turned 100 years old. But she's not only celebrating the centennial milestone -- she is also celebrating her new campaign with Facebook.

Facebook launched the national "Born in Quarantine" ad on Mother’s Day. Sampson, a mother of two, was born in 1920 and lived through the flu pandemic. She was hired by the social media giant to narrate its latest commercial, where she shares advice with other women giving birth during the coronavirus pandemic.