Are you a Muggle or Wizard? Win $1,234 for watching five ‘Harry Potter’ movies

(KNWA/KFTA) — The 20th anniversary of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” is this year and in celebration, HBO Max is airing a reunion special on Jan. 1.

To prepare, USDish is offering one candidate the chance to win $1,234 for watching five of the films; or any five favorite childhood films.

The goal of the program is for the winner to give feedback on how the movies changed from watching them as a child, to watching them today as an adult, a press release said.

The satellite television company offers a guide if the candidate needs help in choosing the five films. While watching, candidates are asked to fill out a task sheet to track their experience.

According to the release, the “chosen one” will receive $1,234, streaming access to the five films, snacks from the decade they grew up in, and more.

Those who wish to apply can do so here. Applications will remain open through Dec. 17 at 12 p.m. MT.

