LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – One lucky Arkansan is $2 million wealthier after beating the odds in the $1.28 billion Mega Millions drawing Friday night.

According to megamillions.com, the big jackpot was won by a ticket holder in Illinois, but one lucky person in Arkansas was able to match five + the Megaplier.

The winning numbers were: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14.

Friday’s jackpot was the second largest Mega Millions prize, only outdone by a drawing of $1.537 billion on October 23, 2018.

The prize grew so large after 29 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner, with no winners since April 15.