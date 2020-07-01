Arkansas’ attorney general says she’s running for governor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge says she’s running for governor in 2022, setting up a potentially crowded and expensive Republican primary.

Rutledge on Wednesday became the second candidate to announce a bid to succeed Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Hutchinson is barred by term limits from seeking re-election.

Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin has also said he’s running. Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders and Senate President Jim Hendren have said they’re considering running.

“I welcome Leslie to the Governor’s race and will continue to take my conservative message of growing jobs through lower taxes and fighting wasteful spending to all 75 counties in Arkansas,” Griffin said in a statement.

No Democratic candidates have yet announced plans to run.