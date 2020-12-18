Arkansas native Jim Ranger talks to KARK after ‘The Voice’ finale excitement

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — He may not have won the Voice Tuesday night, but Arkansas native Jim Ranger won the hearts of fans across the country on the 19th season of the hit NBC show.

Ranger, who was born in Newport, Arkansas, made it all the way to the finale beating out dozens of contestants to win second place.

While he calls Bakersfield, California home now, he says Arkansas will always be his “second” home.

So I asked him if he has plans to come back to the natural state for a live show.

“A big part of my early musical career was playing around little places in Conway, Arkansas, and Little Rock. Those were 20-23 years old. That’s where I kind of cut my teeth in doing live music. And so I think it would be a beautiful full-circle moment to come back there and celebrate with my family and my friends and all these new fans God has given me through this process. Yeah, that is happening for sure,” said Jim Ranger.

Watch Laura Monteverdi’s full interview with Jim Ranger below: