WASHINGTON D.C. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Senator John Boozman hopes to make whistleblower training for VA employees mandatory.

He co-sponsored a bill that would provide training on reporting waste, fraud and abuse within the VA.

The goal is to strengthen care for veterans by improving cooperation between V staff and the Inspector General’s office.

Senator Boozman issued a statement saying, “Protecting our former service members from negligence or willful misconduct must be a top priority.”