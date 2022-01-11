Arkansas State Senator Trent Garner no longer running for re-election, criticizes ‘career politicians’

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Senator Trent Garner announced his decision not to run for re-election to the state senate Monday.

While the current state senator said serving the people of south Arkansas has been an honor, Garner sounded off on his belief that a public servant should be careful how much time they spend in power.

“I’ve seen firsthand from Governor Hutchinson, a career politician who has spent decades in office, how those who stay in office too long end up violating conservative principles for power,” Garner stated.

According to Garner, he’s going to continue to serve the people of south Arkansas, but in a different role. Rather than run for re-election, Garner plans on bringing “conservative leadership to the judiciary” by focusing on building his legal practice.

“Now more than ever, we need strong leadership in our legal system,” Garner said. “I plan on providing that leadership for the people of South Arkansas.”

In his statement, Garner also endorsed Matt Stone as his pick for the next state senator for District 2.

“Matt Stone is a conservative leader who will put the people of Arkansas first,” Garner explained. “He is a small business owner, a community servant and a proven conservative. He will put leadership into action when elected to the Arkansas State Senate. Please join me in supporting Matt Stone for State Senate District 2.”