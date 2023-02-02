CINCINNATI, Ohio (WKBN) – An arrest warrant has been issued for Cincinnati Bengals’ running back Joe Mixon on one count of aggravated menacing, according to multiple reports.

According to the warrant obtained by WKRC, Mixon is accused of pointing a gun at a woman in downtown Cincinnati and telling her, “You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you now. The police can’t get me.”

The incident took place on Saturday, Jan. 21, one day before the team’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

The Bengals issued the following statement regarding the reports:

“The club is aware misdemeanor charges have been raised against Joe Mixon. The club is investigating the situation and will not comment further at this time.”

The charges consist of aggravated menacing, WLWT reports.

Mixon appeared in 14 games for the Bengals rushing for 814 yards and nine total touchdowns.

This is a developing story.