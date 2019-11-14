At Least 6 Victims After Shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita; Search for Gunman

A report of a shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita has prompted a massive police response and the lockdown of an entire school district on Thursday morning, authorities said.

Deputies responded to a report of shots fired on the campus, located at 21900 Centurion Way, the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station Department said in a series of tweets.

There are at least six — but possibly seven — victims, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. It was not immediately clear if all of them had been shot.

Paramedics responded after receiving a gunshot wound call just before 7:40 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The agency confirmed at least one person was shot in the abdomen.

At least three victims could be seen being treated on the campus, Sky5 video showed.

All campuses in the William S. Hart Union High School District have been placed on lockdown amid the search for the gunman.

“Emergency Alert: There is an incident at Saugus High School – as a precaution we are placing all schools on lockdown until law enforcement advises otherwise,” the district tweeted shortly before 8:30 a.m.

The shooter is described as an Asian male wearing black clothing, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Police activity could be seen in a field area off Decoro Driver near Santa Clarita Elementary School, according to the aerial footage.

People are being asked to avoid the area.