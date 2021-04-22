Biden launches first ever US climate finance plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden convened leaders of the world’s most powerful countries on Thursday to try to spur global efforts against climate change, drawing commitments from Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin to cooperate on cutting emissions despite their own sharp rivalries with the United States.

Speaking from a TV-style set for the second session of a virtual summit of 40 world leaders, Biden declared the United States was launching its “first ever international climate finance plan.”

He said it represents a vision for how the US would help finance global response in a coordinate way.

This moment requires urgency, Biden said, “good ideas and good intentions aren’t good enough. We need to ensure that the financing will be there.”