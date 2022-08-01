(NewsNation) — President Joe Biden will address the nation Monday evening on a “successful” counterterrorism operation that was conducted over the weekend.

“Over the weekend, the United States conducted a counterterrorism operation against a significant Al-Qaeda target in Afghanistan. The operation was successful and there were no civilian casualties,” a senior administration official said.

Multiple Associated Press sources and other news outlets including The Hill and Politico report that Biden will announce the death of Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in Afghanistan during a CIA drone strike.

Al-Zawahiri was a doctor born in Egypt in 1951 and succeeded Osama bin Laden as the head of the terrorist group Al-Qaeda following his death at the hands of U.S. forces in 2011.

He was on the FBI’s Most Wanted Terrorist list for his alleged role in the 1998 bombings of the United States embassies in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, and Nairobi, Kenya.

Biden, who is in isolation due to COVID-19, will make his address at 7:30 p.m. ET from the Blue Room Balcony. NewsNation will stream his address live in the player above.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.