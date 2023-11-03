DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A “Booty Patrol” driver has been caught by Florida deputies.

Earlier this week, the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office warned the public about a driver allegedly impersonating law enforcement officers in a Chevy Silverado equipped with red and blue lights.

Photo courtesy of the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy of the DeSoto Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy of the DeSoto Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy of the DeSoto Sheriff’s Office

Deputies said the Silverado had green decals, including multiple that said “Booty Patrol” around the truck.

DeSoto deputies announced Wednesday that they found the truck and the driver on Sunday, a day before the sheriff’s office made the Facebook post. They said they issued the driver a citation for violating Florida State Statute 316.2397, which pertains to certain lights being prohibited.

“We want to emphasize that DCSO located the vehicle on Sunday, and our initial post aimed to raise awareness about this incident, ensuring that the public can avoid being duped by such individuals,” deputies posted on Facebook. “We extend our sincere gratitude to everyone who called in with information about the suspicious vehicle, as your continued support is crucial in helping us maintain a safe and secure community for our residents.”

A spokesperson for the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office told Nexstar this week that the case is being investigated by the state attorney.

