CDC suggests K-12 schools should screen employees and unvaccinated students periodically

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The CDC says K-12 schools should consider screening employees and unvaccinated students periodically throughout the upcoming school year.

This chart breaks down the CDC’s recommendations for when and how often each school should do it based on community transmission of the virus. It advises screening unvaccinated students and teachers at least once per week.

Students who are not fully vaccinated, but participate in high-risk sports or activities —such as football, wresting and band— should be screened no matter the case number.

The higher the transmission, the more screening should take place.

If the community has a high case count, schools should consider canceling or holding high-risk activities virtually unless all participants are fully vaccinated.

For more information, visit the CDC’s website page on Guidance for COVID-19 Prevention in K-12 Schools.