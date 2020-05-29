Chicago mayor says ‘F you’ to Trump over tweet encouraging shooting George Floyd protesters

CHICAGO — As protesters in Minneapolis entered their fourth day of riots, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot had harsh words for President Donald Trump who earlier on Friday posted a tweet suggesting gunfire be used on the protesters.

“Donald Trump’s comment last night was profoundly dangerous,” Lightfoot said. “And we must stand firm in solidarity and say this is totally unacceptable no matter who the speaker is. And we see the game he is playing. Because he’s transparent and he’s not very good at it. And I will code what I really want to say to Donald Trump. It begins with an F and it ends with a U.”

The mayor said she watched in horror as not only the events unfolded in Minneapolis after 46-year-old George Floyd was allegedly killed by a police officer — who has since been arrested and charged — but as the president tweeted a threat to shoot protesters.

On Thursday, protesters in Minneapolis filled the streets outside a police station and set it on fire. In response, Trump tweeted that the protesters were “THUGS,” and wrote, “Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

Twitter has since hidden his tweet and put a disclaimer on it saying that it “glorifies violence.”

….These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

At a press conference in the Rose Garden Friday following Lightfoot’s press conference, the president addressed issues with China and did not take questions.

According to WGN, the mayor says she continues to pray for the family of Floyd.