Child porn charge for former Malvern school counselor

MORE INFO:

MALVERN, Ark.- The FBI arrested former Malvern High School Counselor Jonathan Williams.

Williams is charged with attempted production of child pornography.

The school said Williams worked as a counselor for the district for years.

The indictment alleges Williams attempted to produce child porn between July 25th and August 7th.

A week later, Williams resigned from the district.

“It’s completely surprising,” said Luke Tetreault, Junior at Malvern High School.

“I thought he was just chill ya know, but that was so unexpected to see,” said Tetreault.

The Malvern School District said Williams started working for the district in 2004 and resigned in 2019.

In Williams resignation letter it reads, ” I must resign from my position as counselor at Malvern School District effective immediately, due to personal issues that I must address.”

“Just being around him, thinking like not even having that in my mind but now knowing he was like that just like what could have happened then, crazy,” said Tetreault.

Malvern School District released a statement reading in part, “Since the allegations did not involve district students, the involvement of the district has been minimal.”

The statement continues to read, “The district did not receive any complains or concerns with Williams during his time with the district.”

The district didn’t receive complaints but Tetreault said he will be more mindful around teachers in the future.

“I’d just tell my classmates to be careful around people because you never know. You think you know a guy but they could be a whole different person. Their whole back story could be completely different than what you think,” said Tetreault.

The Assistant US District Attorney said Williams will remain behind bars until his hearing.

The hearing date has not been set yet.

ORIGINAL STORY:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A former Malvern school counselor who resigned from his job back in August has been charged in a child pornography investigation.

The local FBI office announced on Wednesday that charges have been filed against Jonathan Williams. 39.

Agents with the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Arkansas have charged Williams with attempted production of child pornography. The case was investigated by the FBI’s Crimes Against Children/Online Predators unit.

The Malvern School District says Williams, who had been a 15-year employee, resigned on Aug. 16, 2019. They shared his official resignation letter as follows:

“To the board of the Malvern School District. It is with great regret I must resign from my position as counselor at Malvern School District effective immediately, due to personal issues that I must address. At this time I ask for privacy and prayers.”

The district shared this response to the arrest of Williams:

“The district has and will continue to cooperate with the FBI’s investigation in this matter. Since the allegations did not involve district students, the involvement of the district has been minimal. The district did not receive any complaints or concerns with Mister Williams during his time with the district. The district will continue to work to cooperate in any criminal investigation. The district’s number one priority is the safety and welfare of its students.”