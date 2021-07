WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — Child tax credit payments are set to hit bank accounts tomorrow.

Families making less than $150,000 a year filing together, or less than $75,000 individually are the ones who quality.

People falling into this category will get $300 per month, for each child ages 0 to 5 years old, and $250 for each kid between 6 and 17 years old.