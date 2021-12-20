Christmas is the safest holiday for drivers, study says

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — AutoInsurance.org recently conducted a three-year study that saw Christmas as the holiday with the smallest average amount of fatal car crashes. Crashes on December 25 are 12.6% below average.

According to the study, the average fatal crashes per four-day period was 372, and for all 18 holidays researched, just seven had fewer than 372 and 11 (including the top 10 deadliest) had more than 372.

Memorial Day comes in at the deadliest holiday with 1,343 crashes over the last three years.

Labor and Independence Day follow with 1,334 and 1,319, respectively. All three holidays often involve grilling and alcohol drinking, which can contribute to wrecks.

Following Christmas on the list for safety sits Ash Wednesday, with three more average fatal crashes at 328, and a total of 985 over the three-year period. Christmas had 974.

Next after Ash Wednesday is Presidents’, St. Patrick’s, and Martin Luther King Jr. days that saw 988, 1,042 and 1,049 fatal crashes, with averages of 329, 347 and 350.

The study cites families staying at home with each other instead of going out that day as reasons why it is the safest, as many prefer family time.

To prevent these accidents, AutoInsurance offers 10 tips to keep drivers safe during the holidays:

Keep a safe distance between you and the car in front of you Yield the right of way rather than take it Drive slowly and carefully Eliminate distractions like cell phones and tablets Always have your eyes on the road Two hands on the steering wheel Learn tricks to drive in inclement weather Pay attention to road signs Be aware of erratic drivers If frustrated or angry, take deep breaths and focus

The full study can be found here.