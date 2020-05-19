Company makes ‘bumper tables’ for restaurants amid virus

In this image made from Saturday, May 16, 2020, video provided by Revolution Event Design & Production, “bumper tables,” created by the company and designed to allow people to practice social distancing while eating and talking, are debuted at Fish Tales, a restaurant in Ocean City, Md. (Katie Kirby/Revolution Event Design & Production via AP)

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — A company in Baltimore has created “bumper tables” designed to keep people 6 feet from each other while eating and talking in social settings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

News outlets report the inflated tube tables created by Revolution Event Design & Production were debuted at a restaurant in Ocean City, Maryland, on Saturday.

The tables are designed with a hole in the middle to accommodate people around 4 to 6 feet tall. Participants can then move themselves around using the wheels attached to the bottom of the table.

The company’s CEO says the tables are a fun way to maintain distance and still enjoy social settings.