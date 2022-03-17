CHICAGO, Ill. (KNWA/KFTA) — The NCAA Tournament kicks off today and the madness will ensue as low-seeded teams upset high seeds as they claw their way to winning it all in the National Championship game.

To chill out stressed fans watching their teams either advance or go home, Coors Light is bringing a new form of relief with the “Chillollipop,” a beer-flavored lollipop.

According to a press release, the brand was inspired to try a social experiment of its own and test the effectiveness of the new non-alcoholic offering after reading about other bars handing out candies to calm patrons down at closing time.

As the brand is known for its chill ethos, Coors enlisted the advice of Manhattan College professor, Dr. Donald E. Gibson who weighed in on the charged state sports fans experience while watching games.

“Emotions are contagious,” said Gibson. “If there are strong emotions around us, it’s very easy to be swept up in them. I believe that something as simple as a lollipop could have a calming influence in an emotionally charged situation.”

The brand hopes the Chillollipop will bring calm to the madness of college basketball.

While the lollipop is intended for consumers 21 and over, and crafted to taste similar to Coors Light, it does not contain alcohol but does have a frothy foam top, similar to the experience of drinking a Coors Light from a pint, the release says.

“Will it work? We don’t know, but we can’t imagine anyone has ever been unhappy or angry with a lollipop in their mouth, so we wanted to give the Coors Light Chillollipop experiment a try,” said Marcelo Pascoa, vice president of marketing for the Coors Family of Brands.

Starting today through the end of the tournament, Coors Light Chillollipops will be sold in six-packs at shop.coorslight.com for $3.17, a nod to the first day of the tournament.