Country Time launches bailout fund for kids’ lemonade stands

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Country Time is launching a bailout fund for kids’ lemonade stands closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It has created the “littlest bailout relief fund” to, as it says, put a “little juice back into the economy.”

Country Time, which is owned by Kraft Heinz, says it will send stimulus checks to kids who can’t operate their lemonade stands this summer.

Through August 12, parents of children 14 or younger can apply for a chance to win $100 in the form of a pre-paid Visa gift card.

There’s also a commemorative check.

There’s a limit of one entry per household, and 1,000 winners will be chosen at random.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers