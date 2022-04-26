LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New data released Tuesday shows that the number of active COVID-19 cases in Arkansas saw a small uptick after a one-day drop.

The Arkansas Department of Health data showed 1,316 active cases of the virus Tuesday, a jump of 103 from the previous day. There were 212 new cases of the virus, raising the total number of cases in the state to 835,247 since the pandemic began.

The ADH data showed the number of patients hospitalized with the virus was 47, the same as the day before. The number of patients on ventilators and in ICU care both dropped by two, moving to 10 and 15, respectively.

Health officials reported two additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 Tuesday, increasing the number of people who died in Arkansas from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic to 11,375.

The latest figures also showed that as of Tuesday 4,044,009 total doses had been administered in the state, an increase of 2,206 in the last 24 hours. The number of Arkansans who are fully immunized rose to 1,586,622, with another 374,438 being partially immunized.