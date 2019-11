HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston man serving a life sentence for a 2010 fatal stabbing can go free on bond while authorities reinvestigate the case, including new DNA evidence that his lawyers say exonerates him, a judge ruled Tuesday.

Lydell Grant has been in prison for seven years for the killing of 28-year-old Aaron Scheerhoorn outside of a Houston club. Police say Scheerhoorn ran to the club after being stabbed and sought help. He was turned away and witnesses said they saw Grant stab him several more times before fleeing. Grant was convicted in 2012.