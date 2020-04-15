Deputies: Florida doctors who took down Trump flag arrested

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG-TV) — Deputies in Florida say two doctors stole a campaign flag supporting President Donald Trump from their neighbor’s property.

News outlets report 41-year-old Geoffrey Michael Fraiche and 38-year-old Laura Ann Webb-Fraiche took the flag on April 7 while their two children were with them.

A Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s report says they used a ladder to pull it down. Representative Matt Gaetz tweeted Tuesday that their actions showed despicable parenting.

WKRG-TV reports that they both work as gynecologists in different Pensacola hospitals. They have been charged with crimes including trespassing and larceny, and released from county jail.

