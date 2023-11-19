NEW YORK (WPIX) – It’s that time of year when temperatures begin to drop, and people dust off their winter clothes. But what about our four-legged friends?

A sweater for your dog could be more than just a statement. It could keep your dog comfortable as temperatures drop.

According to the American Kennel Club, some dogs need extra love when cold weather sets in.

Small dog breeds and those with shorter coats do not easily create or maintain enough body heat to keep warm. Dogs that are lower to the ground also need protection, as well as senior dogs who might suffer from arthritis or weakened immune systems, according to the AKC.

Larger breeds typically don’t need jackets because their fur works like a winter jacket, according to Dr. Rachel Barrack, of Animal Acupuncture in New York City.

“Large breed dogs with thick coats, like Bernese Mountain, Saint Bernard, Newfoundland and Siberian Huskies, among others, do not require extra insulation from a coat or a sweater in the winter,” Barrack told Chewy.com.

Regarding temperatures, it is recommended that if it drops below 45 degrees and you plan to be outside for longer than 10 minutes, you should ensure your dog has a jacket, according to the founder and former president of Pets Best Insurance, Dr. Jack L. Stephens.