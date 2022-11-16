(KTLA) — Actress Denise Richards and her husband escaped unharmed Monday when a driver fired a shot at their vehicle in an apparent road-rage incident in Los Angeles, reported TMZ.

Richards and husband and fellow actor Aaron Phypers were driving to Popsicle Studio LA when Phypers, who was behind the wheel, was having trouble finding the studio.

A driver behind them became agitated and started shouting at them and eventually opened fire on the couple’s truck, hitting the back end on the driver’s side, according to TMZ, which obtained a photo of the bullet hole.

No one was hurt.

USA Today reported that a representative for Richards confirmed the incident in an email Tuesday.

A production worker at the studio called 911, although it was not immediately known if the couple filed a police report.

“Denise powered through the emotions of it all and worked for 12 hours … Aaron stayed with her the whole time. When she was ready to leave, an off-duty cop who was on set escorted Denise and Aaron back to the freeway, where they made their way home,” the TMZ report said.

Richards, an alum of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” has appeared on the soap opera “The Bold and the Beautiful” since 2019. Phypers is known for his turns in “The Leap” and “The Curiosity of Penny Parker.”