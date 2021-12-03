Economy adds 210K jobs in November, well short of expectations

National

by: Sylvan Lane,

Posted: / Updated:

A sign in the parking lot of Mariano’s grocery store advertises the availability of jobs Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

(The Hill) — The U.S. economy added 210,000 jobs in November, far below economists’ expectations, while the unemployment rate plunged 0.4 percentage points, according to data released Friday by the Labor Department.

The U.S. gained roughly half of the 500,000 jobs economists expected to see added to payrolls as steadily rising demand powered consumer spending in the face of high inflation. But the jobless rate fell far lower than the 4.5 percent expected by analysts even as labor market participation rose slightly. 

