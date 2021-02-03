Family of fallen Pine Bluff officer dedicates UAPB scholarship in his name

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Family and friends of a fallen Pine Bluff Police Officer gathered today at UAPB to present a $50,000 check to establish a scholarship fund in his name.

The “Kevin D. Collins Endowed Scholarship Fund” is in honor of the Pine Bluff police detective who was killed in the line of duty on October 5th of last year.

The fund will assist UAPB students who are pursuing a criminal justice major or related field of study.

Detective Collins mother was on hand today to present the check.

She hopes her son’s dedication to law enforcement will inspire others to follow in his footsteps.

“We have a lot of growing police officers who wanted to take after him 3, 4, 5-10-year-olds to this day who want to wear police uniforms and are inspired to be policemen. It’s our hope we will be around long enough to see them come through the university and become fine police officers,” Dornetta Hobbs said.

The $50,000 was raised in less than two months thanks to donations from the Pine Bluff community..