Famous T-rex goes up for auction expects to fetch millions

NEW YORK (AP) — One of the largest, most complete Tyrannosaurus rex skeletons ever discovered is hitting the auction block on October 6th

Named “STAN” after the paleontologist who first found the T. rex is an amazingly complete skeleton from approximately 67 million years ago.

STAN comes from the collection of the Black Hills Institute in South Dakota, where STAN has come one of the most studied fossils in history.

STAN the T. rex will be unveiled for the public on Wednesday, September 16, at Christie’s Rockefeller Center in New York.

Visitors to Rockefeller Center will be able to see STAN through the Chrisitie’s windows 24-hours a day.

STAN stands 13 feet high and is 40 feet long. His head is so heavy it has to be mounted separately.

James Hyslop, Head of Department, Scientific Instruments, Globes & Natural History at Christie’s, said he expects STAN to fetch $6-8 million dollars.