Father of teenager killed by someone he met on Snapchat hopes no parent has to feel that pain and loss

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Jack Luibel, a recent graduate of White Station High School, was killed on Labor Day after he met someone he spoke with on Snapchat. His father, John Luibel, is telling parents to remind their children to be careful with who they talk to on any social media.

Friday, Jack Luibel’s alma mater honored him at its football game against Hernando High School. Jack played on the football team all four years of high school.

“Jack was always smiling young man and never met a person he didn’t like and was comfortable every where he went, and that turned out to be one of his flaws,” John Luibel said.

Luibel said his son was loved by all of those around him, but he trusted too easily.

“I never thought I would have to teach my son not to trust people,” Luibel said.

Like any young man, he enjoyed dating. Luibel said his son was lured to a house in Frayser by a woman he thought his son met in Snapchat.

When Jack arrived to meet this woman, he texted his cousin saying if he “didn’t call in 30 minutes” to send help. In that time, Jack was robbed and killed.

“He was conned into going to a place he had never been by somebody that he had never met,” Luibel said.

Luibel said he had spent that morning enjoying time with his son. Within two hours of the last time he saw him, law enforcement was telling him his son was murdered.

“I never thought you could hurt like this,” Luibel said.

Memphis Police Department is still investigating what happened and who could have lured and killed Jack.

